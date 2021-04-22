Action sought over discharge of effluents by tannery effluent treatment plant in Perundarai

ERODE

22 April 2021 16:07 IST

The plant, run by tannery units, has been discharging effluents into a defunct oxidation pond

The District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Perundurai, has recommended action against the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), that is run by tannery units functioning at the SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Perundurai, for discharging effluent from its tank into the defunct oxidation pond here.

The action comes after the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association took up the issue with the TNPCB officials after which an inspection was carried out on April 18.

Advertising

Advertising

During the inspection, it was found that the CETP of tanners, run under Perundurai Leather Industries Eco-Security Private Limited, has not been functioning since March 2020, as maintenance and upgradation work need to be carried out.

It was found that the tannery CETP discharged effluents from its tank into the adjacent defunct oxidation pond meant for the disposal of sewage generated from SIPCOT industries. Hence, a show-cause notice was issued to the tannery CETP. Based on the inspection, a report was submitted to the TNPCB headquarters in Chennai for further action.

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator, Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, said that many lakh litres of effluents were stored in collection, equalization and aeration tanks and reverse osmosis plants, evaporation tanks and sludge drying beds without processing.

Leakages from these tanks lead to effluents entering the ground causing pollution, he charged. He said that the act of the leather industry was against the welfare of the people and against all laws. “Tannery units violating norms should be closed permanently and criminal action should be taken against their owners,” he demanded.