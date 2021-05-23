Action sought against man who allegedly raped differently-abled

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARTADAC) has sought action against a 65-year-old man in Tiruvannamalai who allegedly raped a 23-year-old differently abled woman with hearing impairment.

According to S. Namburajan, general secretary, TARTADAC, the 23-year-old woman lost her mother and has been living with her father in a village in Tiruvannamalai Taluk. She used to take the cows for grazing and some months ago, Parasuraman, a 65-year-old man, allegedly raped her.

She became pregnant and only after this did her father come to know about the incident. "Though he approached the All Woman Police station in Tiruvannamalai on May 22. The police summoned both sides for an inquiry. However the inspector allegedly told the girl's father that action cannot be taken against Parasuraman as he is 65-years-old and advised him to get the girl married to him," said Mr. Namburajan.

The members of TARTADAC have written to S. Aravind, Tiruvannamalai SP, demanding action against Parasuraman. "Protection and compensation should be provided to the woman and her family," added Mr. Namburajan.

A senior police officer said that inquiry is on into the issue.