Action initiated against 10 private schools for charging high fees: Education Minister

Tirupathur

17 December 2020 15:18 IST

460 schools in Vellore and neighbouring districts get recognition and renewal certificates

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Thursday said that action has been initiated against 10 private schools that were found guilty of charging high fees in Tamil Nadu.

“We got complaints about 14 schools and action has been taken against 10 of them. People can inform us through mail or send letters if they find any school charging excessive fees,” he said.

He was addressing media persons at an event held in Tirupathur to distribute renewal and recognition certificates to 460 private nursery and primary schools in Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

There are a total of 5,946 private nursery and primary schools functioning in 37 districts across the State. The district education officials provide them renewal and recognition certificates once in three years. The 37 districts have been divided into 9 zones and 2,900 nursery and primary schools will be given the certificates in the coming days. On December 11, 120 nursery and primary schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur district were issued the certificates and on December 14, 121 schools in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu district got them.

The Minister said that measures are being taken to improve toilet facilities in schools before they reopened. “In all new schools toilet facilities have been provided. In some schools, where the number of students are more, steps are being taken to increase the number of restrooms,” he said.

Speaking about the outcome of reserving 7.5% seats in undergraduate medical admissions for government school students who qualified NEET, he said that more than 400 such students will become doctors due to this initiative. “The government has ensured that all departments function for the welfare of the people. Due to the Kudimaramathu scheme, all rivers and water bodies are brimming with water after the monsoon. Farmers are happy,” he said.