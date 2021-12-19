Action against Thangamani as per DMK’s manifesto, says Senthilbalaji

Party promised it will go after corrupt ministers, says Senthilbalaji

The DVAC searches at the house and properties associated with former AIADMK Minister P. Thangamani were as per the promise the DMK made in its manifesto, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said here on Saturday.

“The party [DMK] had promised in its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election that it will go after those ministers who indulged in corruption. The search is in fulfilment of the promise,” he replied while responding to a question if he was the reason for the raid on Mr. Thangamani’s properties. The raids were conducted to unearth the reasons for the disappearance of 5.38 lakh tonne of coal, including 3 lakh tonne in Thoothukudi and his investment in cryptocurrencies. “Mr. Thangamani is perhaps the first person to face scrutiny for his investment in cryptocurrencies using money obtained by looting the exchequer,” Mr. Senthilbalaji said.

In response to a question on the comments made during the AIADMK protest in the city on Friday, he responded that the party’s leaders made those comments out of frustration after having lost power.

They, as politicians seeking votes from the public, should be mindful of what they speak in public and refrain from either threatening or disrespecting officials.

“If the AIADMK leaders continue to insult officials or threaten the police, the DMK government will not only observe from the sidelines but will initiate legal action,” he added.