Action against schools if special classes for class 10 are conducted, says Minister

ERODE

23 May 2020 15:05 IST

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan also said that if schools were collecting fees before reopening, parents could lodge complaints

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that action would be taken against schools if they were found conducting special classes for Class 10 students.

Addressing media persons in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, the Minister said that schools were not allowed to conduct special classes for students who are to appear for their board exams from June 15 to 25.

“Action will be taken if special classes are conducted,” he said. The Minister added that only after the publication of Class 10 results can all schools admit students for Class 11 (Plus One) and warned of action in case of violations.

He said that teachers had refused to evaluate exam papers in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur and Kancheepuram as the number of COVID-19 positive cases are hight in these districts. “Hence, the answer sheets were moved to other districts for valuation”, he added.

The Minister said that if schools were found collecting fees before reopening, parents can lodge complaints with proof to the School Edcucation Department for necessary action.