Tamil Nadu

Action against private schools if they tamper with marks: Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister K.A.Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister K.A.Sengottaiyan  

Steps will be taken to rectify all problems, says the Minister

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that action will be taken against private schools if they are found changing the quarterly and half-yearly marks of Class X students.

Addressing mediapersons at Kongarpalayam village in Gobichettipalayam block after inspecting the newly constructed check-dam across the Gunderipallam Canal on Friday, the Minister said mark registers of Class X students of private schools were already submitted to the department and a special officer was reviewing it.

“The government is monitoring the private schools and action will be taken against schools if violations are found,” he added.

To a question on teachers’ association demanding conduct of special exams for government school students who did not write their quarterly and half-yearly exams due to various reasons, the Minister said that it was the duty of the teachers to ensure that all students wrote their examinations. “We will consider all the problems that are highlighted and steps will be taken to rectify them,” he assured.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 5:26:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/action-against-private-schools-if-they-tamper-with-marks-sengottaiyan/article31869999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY