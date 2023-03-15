ADVERTISEMENT

Action against colleges for violating varsity norms

March 15, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The University responds by withholding the results of the students whenever a college violates the norms

The Hindu Bureau

Anna University has been instructed to take action against 18 colleges for violating University examination norms.

The permission was granted by Higher Education department on Tuesday through a notice. The notice follows reports in the media that the University had withheld the results of students in 18 self-financing colleges.

Whenever a college violates the norms the University responds by withholding the results of the students. However, following media reports the results were released on Tuesday as per instructions from Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi.

The department, in a notice said some colleges had not cooperated with the University in the evaluation process. They did not send faculty despite the University’s mandate.

A few colleges had not provided details of accounts for the advance paid to them by the University ahead of the examinations for four semesters, the release stated.

