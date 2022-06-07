Act on petitions from the general public swiftly, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed officials to swiftly act on petitions received from the general public in the Chief Minister’s Cell. Chairing a meeting of Department Secretaries in the Secretariat, Chennai, in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Mr. Stalin reviewed the actions taken on the petitions.

According to an official release, he reviewed the proposal for setting up 10 government arts and science colleges by the Higher Education Department and for filling up vacancies in government colleges. He examined the steps being taken by the State government in ensuring nutrition to children below six years by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to take steps to ensure proper implementation of pension for transpersons. He also reviewed the functioning of various labour welfare boards in the State.

He also looked into the steps being taken for conducting the 44th Chess Olympiad by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.