Act now to arrest spread, says VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said the Chief Secretary, as the head of the “caretaker government”, must take appropriate steps to bring the second wave of COVID-19 under control.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Chief Secretary must take immediate steps to procure testing kits, oxygen cylinders and vaccines after the Union government removed its stranglehold on the State government.

“Any further delay will lead to more deaths. COVID-19 infections are expected to peak in May. It is important to vaccinate the majority. The shortage of vaccines is resulting in medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu not being put to proper use,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said Tamil Nadu would need to procure three crore vaccines to inoculate those aged 45 and above, and this number would increase from May 1 as the Union government had allowed vaccines to be given to everyone aged 18 and above.

“Adequate vaccines should be procured and sent to the districts. A substantial number of people should be vaccinated before April 30. The Chief Secretary has a responsibility to act swiftly during a medical emergency,” he said.