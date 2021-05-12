Act fast and save people’s lives, Alagiri tells Modi

Youth and children are getting affected by the virus, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday slammed the Centre on its vaccination policy and for “turning it into a business” that was out of reach of the common people and the poor. He said it was playing with the lives of the people.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for “working at the speed of a tortoise. At least from now, start working at the speed of a rabbit and save people’s lives,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that during the second wave of COVID-19, youth and children too were getting affected. But many people who got their first dose of vaccine were unable to get the second dose. “It raises fear and questions over when those over 18 will be able to get vaccinated. The Central government should follow the vaccination process of the earlier governments and implement it immediately,” he said.

It was important to vaccinate people at a fast pace so that a probable third wave could be handled in a better manner.

“More than 10 pharmaceutical companies are ready to manufacture the vaccines. But the Modi government is working without transparency and is being careless. Only if these companies are allowed to manufacture the vaccines can the vaccination programme be successful,” he said.