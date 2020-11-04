‘Act against those who put up posters’

CHENNAI

The DMK on Tuesday submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking action against those who put up posters, drawing comparisons between DMK president M.K. Stalin and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“The posters were all made in poor taste, using underhand means. It is important to note that neither the name of the person nor details of the printing press were available in the said posters,” said the memorandum.

A delegation of DMK leaders, including organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, legal adviser N.R. Ilango and headquarters advocates V. Arun and R. Neelakandan submitted the representation to the poll official.

They alleged that the campaign was intentionally started to mask the identity of those responsible for distributing the posters.

“These posters are in violation U/s 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Registration of the Books (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1857, and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Open Places Act, 1953,” they said.

They said the party was taking steps through courts of law against the offenders by seeking penal action against them.

“We are also aware that the [model] code of conduct has not come into force. However, in an election process the Election Commission is provided with ample power to give suitable direction to political parties regarding their conduct, especially that which has nexus with the elections,” they said.