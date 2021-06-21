Act against plunderers of mineral wealth, HC tells govt.

CHENNAI

Matter should be dealt with all seriousness it deserves, says the court

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to attend to the malaise of plundering of the mineral wealth of the State by unscrupulous elements who indulge in all sorts of illegal activities.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered that appropriate action be initiated against lessees who quarry beyond permissible limits and also those who quarry without obtaining lease and licences.

The judges requested Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to ensure that the matter was dealt with all seriousness that it deserved and that a top official of the government filed a comprehensive status report before the court on June 29.

The interim orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition that complained of illegal quarrying happening in various places. Taking note of the complaint, the judges ordered that the perpetrators of the crime against nature must be dealt with appropriately.

The government should be vigilant to ensure that quarrying activities are undertaken only in accordance with the terms of the licenses granted and that the licencees adhere to the limited areas earmarked for them and do not undertake any quarrying activities beyond the areas allotted.

“There are those who are indulging in quarrying without obtaining any licence or permission. In several cases, it is not only the State’s assets which are being looted, but an environmental hazard is also being presented,” the court wrote.