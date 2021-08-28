Act against non-service PGs who skipped postings in T.N., deans told

As per a bond, the candidates have to pay ₹50 lakh for not taking up a posting

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has instructed deans of government medical colleges in the State to take action against non-service postgraduates (Higher Speciality), who completed the courses in 2020 and 2021, but violated bond conditions and to recover the bond amount under the Revenue Recovery Act after first issuing a show-cause notice to those who have not opted for postings offered to them in their speciality departments in medical colleges and hospitals.

“As per the prospectus, non-service PGs should serve in Tamil Nadu for two years. If they fail to do so, they will have to pay ₹50 lakh as per a bond executed at the time of admission. A number of students from other States, on completion of the course, leave Tamil Nadu without taking up or joining postings. So, we have told deans to intimate to such candidates to join duty and work for two years or pay the fee for violating the bond,” R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said.

The Hindu, in a report “Candidates of super-speciality courses skip counselling” published on August 8, reported how a number of candidates from other States, who had completed DM/MCh from government medical colleges in T.N. in 2020, did not attend the counselling held for posting in July-end.

In its circular of August 25, the DME has enlisted the names of 112 non-service PGs — 78 who completed in 2020 and 34 who completed in 2021 — who have submitted as not opted/not willing.

The directorate said that online counselling to issue postings for non-service PGs who had completed in 2020 and 2021 was held on July 30.

During the counselling, vacancies were available in their speciality departments in government medical colleges but many did not opt and submitted not willing/not opted in the proforma.

As per the bond condition of 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, all PGs have to complete two years of compulsory bond service. But many have failed to take up postings available in their speciality departments in government medical colleges as per their seniority. This showed that they were reluctant and unwilling to work in Tamil Nadu Medical Service to fulfil their bond service, the DME said.

The directorate requested deans to obtain an undertaking from these candidates through their head of department that they had not opted for postings although vacancies were available in their speciality departments of medical colleges. As per the bond, they are liable to pay the bond amount of ₹50 lakh if they failed to take up their appointment or else the amount had to be recovered through Revenue Recovery Act.

“Candidates who leave without completing their bond service return after two or three years saying that they were not given appointments,” he said.