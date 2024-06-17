Act against illegal sand mining: Dhinakaran

In the wake of an alleged attempt by illegal sand miners to mow down a Revenue Divisional Officer in Pudukkottai district, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to crack down on illegal sand mining.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the practice had become rampant after the DMK came to power.

The inaction on the part of the State government, even after the murder of a Village Administrative Officer, Y. Lourdhu Francis, by the sand mafia in Thoothukudi district earlier, was the reason behind the recurrence of such incidents, he claimed.

He also urged the government to announce a solatium to the kin of 10 workers who died in a fire in a fireworks unit in Sivakasi on May 9.

The solatium could not be announced earlier in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election, he said.

