GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Act against illegal sand mining: Dhinakaran

Published - June 17, 2024 05:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran

T.T.V. Dhinakaran

In the wake of an alleged attempt by illegal sand miners to mow down a Revenue Divisional Officer in Pudukkottai district, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to crack down on illegal sand mining.

In a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the practice had become rampant after the DMK came to power.

The inaction on the part of the State government, even after the murder of a Village Administrative Officer, Y. Lourdhu Francis, by the sand mafia in Thoothukudi district earlier, was the reason behind the recurrence of such incidents, he claimed.

He also urged the government to announce a solatium to the kin of 10 workers who died in a fire in a fireworks unit in Sivakasi on May 9.

The solatium could not be announced earlier in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.