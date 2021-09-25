Act against elected representatives accused of land grabbing, HC tells bureaucrats and police

The judge said those who indulge in offences such as land grabbing must be prosecuted mercilessly since such acts amount to crimes committed against the society

Complaints of elected representatives indulging in land grabbing are far more serious than similar complaints filed against others. Therefore, such politicians must be prosected without any leniency, the Madras High Court has said and impressed upon the need for the bureaucrats and the police to take stringent action against them than end up being accused of colluding with the perpetrators of the crime.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam made the observations while disposing of a writ petition filed by an individual accusing a panchayat president of indulging in land grabbing. “Elected members involving in land grabbing activities are to be viewed seriously… Whenever such allegations are brought to the notice of the authorities, an enquiry without delay is imminent and the offenders are to be prosecuted without any delay,” the judge said.

He impressed upon the need for the elected representatives to maintain utmost integrity, honesty and devotion towards their duties. The judge said those who indulge in offences such as land grabbing must be prosecuted mercilessly since such acts amount to crimes committed against the society. He also observed that the elected representatives were bound to uphold the trust imposed upon them by the people.

“Unfortunately, large scale allegations of land grabbing by the members of the political parties or the persons in power are being traced out not only by the authorities but also by the people of the locality concerned,” the judge said. Taking judicial note that a common man seldom lodges complaints against politically influential people, the judge said the officials must therefore crack the whip even on the basis of anonymous complaints.

Lamenting that at times, some revenue and police officials too collude with the land grabbers, the judge said the majesty of the uniformed services must be maintained at all times. “The discipline in the police department is slowly deteriorating, which is not only visible, but being experienced by the public at large. Thus, restoration of work discipline and rationalism of work allotment are of paramount importance to improve the efficiency level in such uniformed services,” he concluded.