Across the Vaigai stands tall a modern temple of learning

If Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple south of the Vaigai is a big draw of all time for the old and pious, the modern Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL) north of the river has been attracting the young and the ambitious of the southern districts ever since it was thrown open a year back.

Proving naysayers wrong - that reading habit is dead, this ultra-modern edifice is marching ahead with additions of infrastructure and innovative programmes all the time to keep the vast campus a beehive of activities in its various floors and chambers. Registering a footfall of about 9.50 lakh in the very first year with 3,195 members, the library has become the most happening place in the city, though unobtrusively.

Edutainment helps

V. Dhinesh Kumar, Chief Librarian and Information Officer of KCL, says: “Moving with the times, instead of keeping books and waiting for readers, we have been exploring all avenues to make it a place for learning for various age groups through different channels of edutainment. The idea is to drag people hook or by crook through enticing programmes and ultimately lead them to the bookshelves. We have achieved this aim considerably, we have to evolve all the time to keep the visitors coming.”

Since Mr. Dhinesh and his team in Madurai have cut their teeth in the bigger and older Anna Centenary Library (ACL) in Chennai, they should have a fool-proof template. But Mr. Dhinesh says they do not just ape the Chennai model but have conceptualised their own programmes which have been adopted even in ACL. “Once the Coimbatore and Tiruchi libraries are established within the next two years, we’ll have a vast pool of programmes and expertise,” he says.

The library offers a slew of programmes to suit different age groups. Come weekend and the different auditoriums and conference halls on various floors come alive with events of various kinds. Under ‘Nool Arumbugal’ at 11 on Sunday mornings at the multi-purpose auditorium on the ‘children’s floor,’ the young ones are encouraged to review a book they read, and it is followed by a music programme or origami workshop, or drama or storytelling. Experts engage the children to enlarge their horizon. The children happily take home prizes and citations.

Children’s films are screened on Saturdays at 4 and it is followed by a discussion to educate the little minds on film appreciation, a genre in itself.

There are new additions to the popular experience zone on the same floor. Sharing space with the aircraft simulator and other scientific models are a huge Periodical Table touch screen and Square wheel and Star Wheel model that simplify science.

Stage for all

For those aged between 12 and 23, under ‘Ilaiyor Kalam’ forum, Kalaignar library offers a platform to showcase their latent talents. Mr. Dhinesh says, “Usually only a lucky few hog the limelight in a school or college. But even 10 students can show their talents here.” They get to channelise their talents and improve on them through various facilities offered under one roof.”

Under ‘Sigaram Thodu,’ experts guide youths preparing for competitive examinations. It is hosted on a Sunday.

‘Yaadhumahi Nindrai Sakthi’ is a programme dedicated to women. It is conducted on third Saturdays at 5 p.m. Here topics that focus on empowering women and also ones that educate them are held. Recently, the ADSP of Cyber Crime educated the women on how to guard themselves against fraudsters in cyberspace.

‘Nilovoliyil’ is a programme hosted on a full moon day wherein an informal literary discussion takes place with the participants seated on the lawn on the huge balcony of the fourth floor. Thirty to 40 people take part in this programme.

Not to be left behind, senior citizens also have a platform to gather under ‘Vergal’ at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month. They get to share their experiences and learn new things. Mr. Dhinesh says this programme has three dimensions. On awareness - health matters, money planning and safe methods of banking, etc., they learn from domain experts; it also serves as a platform to share their expertise gained through the years; and interestingly they also get to showcase their talents. “A 62-year-old doctor, with passion and practice for Bharatanatyam accumulated over the years, is planning an ‘arangetram,’ he says.

Bridging the gap

There is a plan to bridge the generation gap by inviting the children and youth so that the senior citizens could share their experiences and vice versa.

‘Muthamizh Mutram’ is another programme where literary works in Tamil are discussed on Saturdays. This is a new addition to KCL.

Award-winning movies are screened on Sundays at 4 p.m. It is also followed by a discussion on film appreciation moderated by experts.

On occasions such as birth anniversaries of famous personalities such as lyricist Kannadasan, writers Pudumai Pithan, Jeyakanthan, Ashokamithran, special programmes are held wherein the participants share with others on how they touched their lives through their works. There are also special talks by experts on World Environment Day, World Technology Day, Blood Donors’ Day…

KCL Expresso

When a particular topic enthuses many people, it is discussed in detail by the domain expert through PowerPoint presentation et al under the platform, KCL Expresso, the newest of the programmes on the lines of TedX wherein the gig economy was discussed recently.

Mr. Dhinesh says. “Most of the programmes are held on the weekends, a time when a majority of the people, particularly youngsters, tend to get addicted to bad habits. So, by engaging them on this vulnerable time, they are weaned away from such habits.”

Most of the programmes are uploaded on YouTube and some are not so that people do not get lethargic and stay away from the library, because for some events, physical participation and interaction are needed, he says.

Another popular programme is ‘Chess at KCL.’ Here, a FIDE-ranked player trains aspirants on Saturdays at 5 p.m.

The Kalaignar library also conducted a month-long summer camp with participation of 450 children. There were 3 to 5 days workshops on short film making, story writing, drawing, art from nature, oyilattam, chess, etc., besides a 10-day workshop on drama. Because of the good response to chess, ‘Chess at KCL’ was started as a separate entity.

For visually challenged chess players (about 25 participants), a retired headmaster, who is also visually challenged, trains them.

With all these programmes, along with the six floors of books and magazines, the library is kindling the aspirations of the youth and inquisitive minds of all ages. The proof of its popularity can be seen by students in groups studying in the basement and outdoors and inside the yet to be open cafeteria as they could not get seats at the competitive exam section (bring your own books) with two floors and 210 seats on a separate wing, and the fourth floor reference section with 272 seats. But a solution to the space crunch is being worked out.

But those preparing to write competitive exams in Tamil, 9 or 10 select editorials and articles published in various newspapers in India and abroad are translated in Tamil and sent to the aspirants every evening. It has become a much sought-afte service.

Be it self check-in and check-out of books or display of programmes, or EDZTER tab to read newspapers and magazines from around the world in any language, Kalaignar library uses technology to the hilt.