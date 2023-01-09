ADVERTISEMENT

ACJ inaugurates new system for engaging defense counsel through legal aid in 14 districts

January 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Legal Aid Defense Counsel System would enable the accused to engage advocates, through Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja inaugurating a new system for the accused in criminal cases, in the High Court on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Monday inaugurated a new system for the accused in criminal cases to engage a defense counsel, through Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA), right from the pre-arrest stage till the conclusion of appeal proceedings.

He inaugurated the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) through video conferencing in 14 districts: Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar. These districts were selected in the first phase.

In his inaugural address, the ACJ stated that the new system would be a boon to the poor and downtrodden who get booked in criminal cases but could not afford to engage advocates to defend them.

Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira, M. Dhandapani, G.K. Ilanthiraiyan and T.V. Tamilselvi who were the members of the High Court committee on TNSLSA and the Principal District Judges as well as other judicial officers in the 14 districts participated in the inaugural event through virtual mode.

In a press communique, TNSLSA Deputy Secretary T. Jayasree said that LADCS was in line with the public defender system and would be fully operationalised in all districts in the State in a phased manner during the current financial year itself. Well experienced advocates would be selected to defend the accused.

