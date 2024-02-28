Accused shot in leg in Villupuram after he attacked SSI and head constable

February 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

An accused in a robbery case was shot in the leg by a Sub-Inspector of Police of a special team after he allegedly attacked a Special Sub Inspector and a head constable with a sharp weapon in his possession at Kappiyampuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred near the Kappiyampuliyur tank when the special team of the Villupuram police took C. Udayaprakash, 25, of Koliyankulam in Tirunelveli district, to the spot to recover stolen mobile phones from him.

Police said Udayaprakash along with a juvenile, also from Tirunelveli, had snatched the mobile phones of P. Ramesh, 21, of Chennai and his friend who were riding a bike to Tiruvannamalai at the Konerikuppam bus stop on February 24.

Four special teams were formed to nab the accused based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Ramesh. One of the special teams apprehended Udayaprakash and the juvenile on Wednesday. The team took Udayaprakash to Kappiyampuliyur to recover the stolen mobile phones when he allegedly attacked Special Sub-Inspector Ayappan and head constable Deepan Kumar with a sharp weapon in his possession.

Sub-Inspector Mahalingam immediately pulled out his service pistol and shot at Udayaprakash on his leg as an act of self defence, to save the SSI and head constable, police said. The injured SSI and head constable and the accused were taken to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. Further investigations are on.

