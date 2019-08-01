Accused in student’s murder sent to juvenile home

After a 16-year-old boy was killed by his classmate on the campus of a residential school here on Monday night, the police on Wednesday arrested the suspect, who allegedly confessed to having committed the crime.

The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sent the accused to a juvenile home in Salem. The school announced that it will remain closed till Monday in the light of the incident which created panic among teachers, students and parents. Inquiries revealed that there were some simmering petty issues between the two boys. In the recent past, the school had taken disciplinary action against the accused.

A post-mortem was conducted on the body of the victim at the Kodaikanal Government Hospital. “On Monday night, the accused allegedly attacked the victim on the head with a wooden stump, due to which the victim suffered a fracture in the skull. He also stabbed the victim on the neck with a pair of scissors, but that injury does not seem fatal. Though the post-mortem report is awaited, the cause of death seems to be internal bleeding caused by the skull fracture,” said a senior police officer monitoring the probe.

‘Counselling is key’

“Such events in a boarding school can be averted by providing psychological counselling to students who have problems. The school had identified that the (accused) boy had certain behavioural problems and had taken disciplinary steps, but had the school also recommended psychological counselling for him, he would not have committed a murder,” said Dheep, founder of TOPKIDS, Holistic Personality Development & Counselling Centre, Madurai.

“Counselling is important for adolescents, especially if they are found to have anger-related issues, which could be a result of emotional distress. The boy who has been remanded in a juvenile home should be given counselling. An inquiry by psychologists should be conducted before the commencement of a judicial inquiry. Though theoretically it is a norm for juvenile homes, how effectively it is followed remains a question. Most people come out as hardened persons rather than reformed individuals from juvenile homes,” he added.