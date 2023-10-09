HamberMenu
Accused in murder of Dalit girl should not be given bail, says Congress SC cell head

In spite of the protest and agitation from the girl’s side, no justice was rendered to the victim as she is from a Dalit community, says Ranjan Kumar

October 09, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC cell head M.P. Ranjan Kumar has urged the secretary of SC/ST commission to intervene in the case of the murder of a young Dalit woman Sandhiya in Tirunelveli district reportedly by a Nadar boy recently and demanded that he be not be given bail until the resolution of the case.

He also flagged the manner in which the Superintendent of Police in Tirunelveli acted in the recent Nanguneri incident where a Scheduled Caste student and his sister were attacked by non-Dalit students from the same school.

In a statement, Mr. Kumar slammed the actions of the police who took ‘selfies’ with Sandhiya’s attacker as if he was a ‘celebrity’.

“In spite of the protest and agitation from the girl’s side, no justice was rendered to the victim as she is from a Dalit community and the boy is from the Nadar community. To the best of my knowledge, caste hegemony is the only reason which is stopping the investigating agency to act swiftly. The investigation agencies are least bothered about the occurrence of the crime or showing any interest/progress in the investigation. This lethargic attitude of the investigating agency really worries me,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also said the post of Commission of Police in Tirunelveli city shouldn’t be kept vacant any more considering the recent incidents against Dalits in the district.

