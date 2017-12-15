Accused in Kolathur robbery case arrested

A day after Maduravoyal Inspector S. Periapandian was shot dead and his team members attacked in a nondescript village near Jaithran in Pali district of Rajasthan, the Chennai police, in cooperation with the Rajasthan police, on Thursday, rounded up Dinesh Chowdary, who was part of the gang which looted 3.5 kg gold jewellery from a pawn shop in Kolathur.

“We have launched a manhunt across the State to nab the three accused — Nathuram and his accomplices Diparam and Manju — who attacked the police team and killed Periapandian,” Joint Commissioner of Police Santhosh Kumar told The Hindu while confirming that Dinesh Chowdary had been apprehended in Jodhpur. Mr. Santhosh Kumar is camping in Rajasthan and expediting the probe with the help of the Rajasthan police.

He also visited the village and conducted investigation at the scene of the crime.

Following information that the burglars were holed up in the village, the police team, comprising Maduravoyal Inspector Periapandian, Kolathur Inspector T. M. Munisamy and three police constables, went to the spot without any local police assistance.

Soon after it reached the place, the team was attacked by the family members of Tejaram, who had given shelter to the accused.

In the melee, Periapandian was shot dead by one of the accused who seized the pistol of Mr. Munisamy.

Tejaram and his family members were later secured by the Jaithran police.