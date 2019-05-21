Accused in gold heist found dead

An accused in the Coimbatore gold heist was found dead near Shenbakkam railway bridge on Tuesday morning. Police sources said Rizwan, 22, of Mullipalayam in Vellore was one of the accused tracked down by the Coimbatore District Rural Police for his involvement in a waylaying-robbery case on January 7 this year.

On January 7, a group of men in two vehicles waylaid a SUV of Kalyan Jewellers on the Salem-Kochi highway near K.G. Chavadi and took away the company vehicle carrying jewellery worth ₹98.05 lakh after removing two of its employees who were taking the consignment from Thrissur to Coimbatore.

Rizwan and another person Tamil Selvan of Mullipalayam were out of prison on conditional bail.

It was said that Rizwan visited the Coimbatore police to sign the register as per the conditions of the bail, but did not return home on Monday evening.

Vellore North police sent his body to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.