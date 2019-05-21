Tamil Nadu

Accused in gold heist found dead

more-in

An accused in the Coimbatore gold heist was found dead near Shenbakkam railway bridge on Tuesday morning. Police sources said Rizwan, 22, of Mullipalayam in Vellore was one of the accused tracked down by the Coimbatore District Rural Police for his involvement in a waylaying-robbery case on January 7 this year.

On January 7, a group of men in two vehicles waylaid a SUV of Kalyan Jewellers on the Salem-Kochi highway near K.G. Chavadi and took away the company vehicle carrying jewellery worth ₹98.05 lakh after removing two of its employees who were taking the consignment from Thrissur to Coimbatore.

Rizwan and another person Tamil Selvan of Mullipalayam were out of prison on conditional bail.

It was said that Rizwan visited the Coimbatore police to sign the register as per the conditions of the bail, but did not return home on Monday evening.

Vellore North police sent his body to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2019 11:58:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/accused-in-gold-heist-found-dead/article27200060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story