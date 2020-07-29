Accused at Avinashi sub-jail tests positive for COVID-19

A man remanded in judicial custody at Avinashi sub-jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Coimbatore District Police arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of illegally selling lottery tickets in Sulur on Monday. The police booked him under provisions of Lotteries Regulation Act and seized 1,073 lottery tickets along with cash worth ₹60,530.

Prior to being remanded, the swab sample of the accused was lifted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. The results returned on Wednesday, which confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. He was released on bail on Wednesday, according to the police sources.

Health Department sources said the swab samples of 28 persons – 19 accused and nine jail staff members – were lifted at Avinashi sub-jail and the jail premises were disinfected on Wednesday.