ADVERTISEMENT

Acciona expresses interest to invest in T.N.

January 31, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Spanish multinational conglomerate Acciona has expressed interest to invest in Tamil Nadu, Acciona is into renewable energy and water infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acciona Chief Executive Officer Rafael Mateo Alcalá and CEO of Acciona’s Water Division Manuel Manjón Vilda called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and discussed investment opportunities over new initiatives in exploring renewable energy and also in waste water treatment and reuse.

“After the discussion, Acciona has expressed its interest to invest in Tamil Nadu in these sectors,” it said. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa was present during the meeting. There are a few more meetings scheduled between Mr. Stalin and industrialists after which, the CM is expected to return to Chennai on February 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US