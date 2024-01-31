GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Acciona expresses interest to invest in T.N.

January 31, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Spanish multinational conglomerate Acciona has expressed interest to invest in Tamil Nadu, Acciona is into renewable energy and water infrastructure.

Acciona Chief Executive Officer Rafael Mateo Alcalá and CEO of Acciona’s Water Division Manuel Manjón Vilda called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and discussed investment opportunities over new initiatives in exploring renewable energy and also in waste water treatment and reuse.

“After the discussion, Acciona has expressed its interest to invest in Tamil Nadu in these sectors,” it said. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa was present during the meeting. There are a few more meetings scheduled between Mr. Stalin and industrialists after which, the CM is expected to return to Chennai on February 7.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.