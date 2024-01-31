Acciona expresses interest to invest in T.N.

January 31, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Spanish multinational conglomerate Acciona has expressed interest to invest in Tamil Nadu, Acciona is into renewable energy and water infrastructure.

Acciona Chief Executive Officer Rafael Mateo Alcalá and CEO of Acciona’s Water Division Manuel Manjón Vilda called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and discussed investment opportunities over new initiatives in exploring renewable energy and also in waste water treatment and reuse.

“After the discussion, Acciona has expressed its interest to invest in Tamil Nadu in these sectors,” it said. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa was present during the meeting. There are a few more meetings scheduled between Mr. Stalin and industrialists after which, the CM is expected to return to Chennai on February 7.