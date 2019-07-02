Tamil Nadu

Accident victim’s husband demands permanent closure of Tasmac outlet

But a group of residents oppose the move in their petition to Collector

R. Ramesh, the doctor whose wife was killed by a speeding motorcycle on June 24, on Monday submitted a petition seeking permanent closure of the Tasmac shop in Jambukandi.

After submitting the petition on the grievance redressal day, Dr. Ramesh told mediapersons that the State government must find a lasting solution to the problem and that he and his daughter would “dedicate their lives” for the cause.

In the petition, Dr. Ramesh said the Tasmac outlet on the Coimbatore – Anaikatti Road, has been temporarily shut after the accident, and urged Collector K. Rajamani to issue an order for its permanent closure.

Dr. Ramesh said that Mr. Rajamani's response “inspired confidence.” The petition noted that R. Pandiarajan, former Superintendent of Police, recommended the closure of the outlet to the Collector in December 2018.

A group of residents from Jambukandi also submitted a petition supporting the move.

Alleging that even children as young as 10 years were addicted to alcohol in Jambukandi, the petitioners threatened to vandalise the outlet if no action was taken.

More expenses

On the other hand, another group of residents from Jambukandi submitted a petition requesting the Collector to keep the shop open. They claimed that if the outlet is closed they will incur expenses on travelling to places like Thadagam and Mangarai to purchase liquor.

One of the petitioners, R. Balaji, told The Hindu that while the residents deeply regret the death of the doctor's wife, the police did not say that the motorcycle rider was in an inebriated state and that there was no proof that the Tasmac outlet in question was responsible for the accident.

