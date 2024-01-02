Accident prone ’U’ turn near Ambur on Chennai - Bengaluru highway closed

January 02, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The accident prone ‘U’ turn on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Ambur town in Tirupattur was closed on Tuesday after two young girls were run over by a goods laden lorry that tried to turn there the previous day.

Police said the ‘U’ turn on the stretch at Marapattu village near Ambur town was in existence for the past few years to ensure smooth work of the ongoing elevated corridor project on the highway.

“The ‘U’ turn was mainly for two-wheelers and auto rickshaws for safe crossing of the stretch. However, lorries also try to turn there due to poor police surveillance,” said Mohammed Rasul, a trader.

On Monday, the victims, Kathika Sri (8) and Perarasi (6), the daughters of railway worker Parandhaman and Kaveri from Periyakammiyampattu village, near Jolarpettai, were going along with their parents in a two-wheeler to Anjaneyar temple in Ambur town on the new year day.

Prandhaman, his wife Kaveri and the eldest child Illavarasi (12) survived with minor injuries. They were shifted to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital by the Ambur taluk police. Kathika Sri and Perarasi died on the spot. The post-mortem of the two victims were done at the same hospital.

The lorry, which was heading to Bengaluru with a consignment of cement bags, and the two-wheeler were going from the Vaniyambadi side to Ambur. The accident happened when the lorry hit the two-wheeler as both vehicles were taking the turn side-by-side on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

Prandhaman is a worker at the Jolarpet railway station. The lorry driver, K. Jagan (27), a native of Tirupatur, fled from the scene. The police have registered a case and are currently on the hunt for the lorry driver.

Motorists said the ‘U’ turn helped residents from at least 15 villages to go between Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns on the highway. A detour of around 15 kms is required to reach Vaniyambadi for these villages that are closer to Ambur through pot-holed village roads.

Lack of traffic regulations, especially for lorries and trucks, in using the narrow carriageway of the highway has now deprived motorists from these villages of easy access to these two big towns in Tirupattur, residents said.