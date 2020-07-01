Accident exposes poor safety mechanism: Stalin

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday charged that the accident at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, in which six workers were killed, had thoroughly exposed poor safety arrangements in one of the biggest public sector undertakings in the country.

“The accident took place because of the indifferent attitude of the NLC management. Failure to maintain the units periodically is said to be the reason for the boiler blast,” he alleged in a statement.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that this was the second accident at the NLC plant in under two months and five workers had been killed in an accident in May.

“Accidents have become routine and the NLC management should take responsibility,” he said.

‘Lax maintenance’

Alleging that the boiler blast took place because the maintenance was handed over to private companies instead of the BHEL, CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan demanded a probe by a high-level committee into the blast.

In a statement, he said the government should disburse compensation of ₹50 lakh each to the families of the workers killed in the accident.

He demanded ₹10 lakh compensation for those injured in the accident and free medical treatment till they recovered.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said since two accidents had happened within two months, the Union Coal Minister should constitute a technical committee to probe the incidents. “The accidents have reiterated the point that proper maintenance and monitoring were necessary. The Parliament Standing Committee on NLC should make a study and submit a report in Parliament,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He demanded ₹25 lakh relief to the families of those who died in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan demanded that a proper investigation be conducted into the incident.

“Only if an investigation is held, will we be able to know what the reason is for the deaths of the employees, and whether it has happened due to poor maintenance of equipment. I am accusing the NLC management of laxity which is the cause for the repeated accidents at the plant,” Mr. Alagiri said and demanded that compensation be paid to the family of those who died in the blast.

Mr. Vasan too said that an investigation must be held, adequate compensation should be paid to the families of the deceased and a government job must be given to a member of their families.

BJP State president L. Murugan, too, demanded compensation for the families and said the management must ensure that the units were maintained in a proper condition so that such accidents do not occur in the future. He also said that jobs must be provided to a member each from the families of those who lost their lives.