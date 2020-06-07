Access to online classes can’t be denied: Minister

The State government will take action against private schools if they refuse access to online classes for students who have not paid their fees during the lockdown, School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan warned on Saturday.
The Minister told journalists that schools were allowed to conduct online classes for students during the lockdown period, but they should not force parents to pay fees.
The Minister urged parents and students to lodge complaints with the School Education Department if they had any issues. He said action would also be taken against schools if they asked parents to pay fees through online mode now. Asked if any Class X student was infected and whether concessions would be extended to such students, the Minister said students were asked to collect their hall tickets on June 8 and 9 from their schools and only then the list of infected students, if any, would be known.
Students living in COVID-19 hotspots would be transported by vans to examination centres and District Collectors were asked to monitor it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism