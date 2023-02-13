Access to education, medicine and healthy food will prevent type 2 diabetes and its complications, says expert

February 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rodica Pop-Busui, the president of the American Diabetes Association, who was in the city recently, believes that the only way to prevent complications is to identify diabetes early and begin treatment.

In an interview with The Hindu, Dr. Rodica said evidence from large cohorts of people with diabetes complications had shown that early diagnosis was effective in preventing neuropathy, cardiovascular and kidney dysfunction.

Though clinicians are better armed with information such as biomarkers to identify the conditions and possible complications that could ensue, only legislations that improve lifestyle and provide access to education and medicine can prevent diabetes-related complications, she explains.

The year 2023 marks 40 years since the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) was launched. “Since the DCCT study started, we have been following the people [who are alive],” Dr. Rodica explained.

The multi-centre, randomised clinical trial compared persons on intensive or conventional treatment for diabetes and their effect on development and progress in vascular and neurological complications. Unlike type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a lifestyle-induced condition, factoring in issues such as obesity, hypertension and dyslipidemia and requiring a broad approach to understand what drives the complications, she said.

According to her, annually 90,000 amputations are due to diabetic ulcers in the United States. The registry comes from data gathered from patient management systems across hospitals in that country.

For incidence of diabetes to fall it is imperative to educate people, she insisted. “Because the more educated a person is the more likely they are to understand how serious diabetes is, and why it can happen,” Dr. Rodica said. So is access to movement. “If you live in a dangerous place you will not be able to move. In other words, partnerships between healthcare clinicians, doctors, nurses, educators and the government to promote this type of legislation will enable people to move more and eat better.”

Often affordable food is “the worst type of food both in India and the U.S.” she pointed out. Besides food there are other social health determinants that also increase the risk of developing diabetes and complications, she added. Increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes among schoolchildren point to their long-term exposure “to a damaging environment”, and as a result, complications too, Dr. Rodica added.

“You need to have the legislative support to implement measures so that people can adhere to what they are being educated about. Give them access to better food; give them access to the medication they need. In the U.S., all the new medications shown to be effective in preventing cardiovascular and kidney complications are very expensive. Even for people who have good insurance, it is sometimes not affordable. Everybody knows how expensive insulin is,” she said.

Dr. Rodica was in the city on an invitation by M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, Royapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT