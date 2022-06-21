Access Healthcare acquires land parcel at Ambattur for its expansion

The new campus will house the company’s BPO and IT services

Healthcare BPO and IT services provider Access Healthcare has acquired a land parcel of 1.57 acre at Ambattur for ₹50 crore.

The company has acquired the land from an IT services provider. Access Healthcare will be establishing a campus for its business process services and IT operations. It plans to demolish the existing facility and build a campus with an operational capacity of 7,000 employees working over approximately 250,000 square feet. The company intends to set up this new unit over the next two years and the value of this project is estimated at ₹190 crore.

“The new campus in Chennai will deliver advanced healthcare BPO and IT services to our clients in the healthcare revenue cycle and payer market segments. We currently employ over half of our 24,000-people team in Chennai and are looking to strengthen our presence in the city further,” Vardhman Jain, vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, said.

The new campus will serve as the hub for the company’s technical infrastructure. The campus will create new jobs across healthcare BPO, IT operations, network infrastructure support, human resources, and other functional areas.

Mr. Jain said the pandemic had been a blessing for the healthcare industry. “Some of the things that the industry was averse to, such as remote work, digitalisation, outsourcing, and telehealth, are now a reality. Because of that, our growth had been over 40% last year,” he said.

He further added, “The healthcare industry needs to change its model, and we are well-positioned to fit that bill. We are now expanding the depth of our revenue cycle services portfolio, creating automated solutions, building and running the applications our clients use, and expanding to payer services.”

The company added over 12,600 people to its rolls in the trailing 12 months and is currently adding approximately 1,400 people to its team each month.