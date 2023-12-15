ADVERTISEMENT

Access audit report of Kilambakkam bus terminus is ready, CMDA tells Madras High Court

December 15, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ask PIL petitioner Vaishnavi Jayakumar to see if it had been made differently abled friendly and report to the court on January 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilambakkam bus terminus, touted to be Asia’s largest and constructed by the CMDA was not compliant of the statutory norms required to be followed to assist persons with disabilities, the PIL petitioner had said. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Friday told the Madras High Court that the access audit report of a bus terminus being constructed at Kilambakkam, on the outskirts of Chennai, was ready and the terminus would be made differently abled friendly after holding consultations with all stakeholders.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that the access audit report would be shared with activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar, who had filed a public interest litigation petition, and that she could also give her suggestions.

Since it was submitted that the report got ready only on Wednesday and an assurance was also given to the court that all statutory requirements would be followed to make the terminus accessible to passengers with disabilities, the judges asked the petitioner to follow up the issue and report to the court on January 24, 2024.

In her affidavit, Ms. Jayakumar said, the Kilambakkam bus terminus was touted to be Asia’s largest since it was spread over 88.52 acres. It was intended to operate buses to the southern districts and thereby reduce the congestion at the existing Koyambedu bus terminus. However, the bus terminus being constructed by the CMDA was not compliant of the statutory norms required to be followed to assist persons with disabilities, she complained.

