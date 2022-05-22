Accept National Green Tribunal verdict with grace, says Auroville Foundation ex-chairman

The former chairman of the Auroville Foundation Karan Singh has proposed a couple of suggestions to overcome the impasse at Auroville. He suggests that the decision of the Green Tribunal be accepted in good grace by both parties, and stresses on the criticality of bridging the credibility gap between various groups in Auroville.

In a statement, Dr. Singh said: “Whatever the decision of the Green Tribunal may be, it should be accepted in good grace by both sides. Talks of going to the Supreme Court, which, of course, is a fundamental right of citizens, would, in my view, simply prolong the whole issue and further damage the image of Auroville in the country and abroad.”

Further, he added, “It is essential that the credibility gap between sections of the community and the Secretary should be bridged. If 10 senior Aurovillians were to sit together, five from each side of the dispute, and seriously consider what can be done to overcome the present crisis, they may reach some consensus. Each side could choose five representatives, and the meeting could be held in camera in the Foundation office. This should be done urgently while the stay from the National Green Tribunal is still operative.”

Dr. Singh, in his statement, also lauded Jayanti Ravi as a “highly qualified and motivated civil servant who considers building the city of Auroville as her only priority.” “However, “ he added, “as Gandhiji taught us, means are as important as ends, and if the right means are not adopted the end will necessarily get distorted. This is unfortunately what has happened in Auroville, resulting in a great deal of tension in the community and even panic when there was a hint that some visas may be disturbed.”

He said that should certainly not be done because, over the decades, people have come from almost 60 countries, giving up their homes and positions and taking up residence in Auroville as a unique intercultural community. “It is also true, in my experience, that the Auroville community seems to be unable to come to a consensus on important matters and is constantly divided even on vital issues, which is most unfortunate,” he said.

Dr. Singh added that: “I must admit that I have been greatly mortified by the recent developments in Auroville. Having been involved in the origin of Auroville, which I described in Parliament as an arrow shot into the future and then in its actual functioning for 20 years as Chairman, I have a deep respect for the community and, I must add, for the present secretary. Let us, on the eve of Auroville’s birthday, pray to Sri Aurobindo and the Mother for divine guidance at this crucial juncture for the welfare of this unique experiment in human unity.”