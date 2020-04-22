Tamil Nadu

Accent on mulching technique

Krishi Vigyan Kendra advises use of pearl millet straw, mice sorghum, groundnut and coconut to retain water for more time.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra advises use of pearl millet straw, mice sorghum, groundnut and coconut to retain water for more time.   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

It can prevent vegetable plants from drying up during summer, says expert

With the mercury rising in the Vellore region, the farmers and horticulturists look for alternative methods for water retention.

Majority of farmers are cultivating brinjal, lady’s finger, beans and tomato and these varieties require substantial quantum of water to give a good yield. Despite their best efforts, farmers are unable to obtain a good yield owing to summer heat. To address this issue it would be appropriate to retain the surface water for the plants to absorb them in frequent intervals apart from periodical water of plants, says a farming expert in Pernambut.

K. Rathika, a technical expert from Agro-Meteorology department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Vrinjipuram in Vellore, says farmers should adopt simple techniques to prevent evaporation of irrigated water from the surface soil and protect their vegetable crops.

She suggested that ‘mulching’ is best method to protect surface soil from direct sun light.

KVK advises use of pearl millet straw, mice sorghum, groundnut and coconut to retain water for more time and it would prevent the plants from drying up for more than 15 days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 7:01:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/accent-on-mulching-technique/article31407602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY