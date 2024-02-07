Accent on creating awareness among women and girls about climate change

February 07, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday underlined the need for awareness about climate change, especially among women, young girls and children.

Addressing students of Stella Maris College for Women at a conference on Climate Justice and Gender Equality, organised jointly by the institution and Pasumai Thayagam, an NGO, he said this awareness was needed since this section of society was the most affected due to climate change. He said the State government must take steps to make its intention to produce 50% of energy requirements through renewable resources by 2030 come true.

In her valedictory address, Environment and Forests Secretary Supriya Sahu called upon the students to join the initiative of the State government to increase the green cover from 23% to 33%. This would amount to planting 10 crore trees a year. “We need volunteers to plant saplings and take care of them till they can survive on their own,” she said. Ms. Sahu urged students to be crusaders and stop using single use plastics. She asked them to use cloth bags and make compost.

Earlier in the day, Sister Stella Mary, the college principal, welcomed attendees and highlighted the conference’s theme, emphasising the need for urgent action on climate change and its effects on vulnerable communities.

Sowmiya Anbumani, president, Pasumai Thayagam, emphasised the need to shift focus from prevention to cure and proposed a woman-oriented climate justice approach, highlighting the projected impact on women. She suggested practical solutions, including reclamation of rivers and water bodies, protection of wetlands and marshlands, and the safeguarding of Ramsar sites.