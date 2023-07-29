HamberMenu
Academicians and innovators address concerns over sustainabaility at carbon zero challenge contest

Third edition of CZC of IIT Madras sees 25 teams emerge with novel ways to beat environmental degradation

July 29, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A participant of the Carbon Zero Challenge 3.0, organised by the IIT, Madras, receives the recognition certificate from Pawandeep Kaur, Direction of Communications, Thales at a function in Chennai on Friday. Others looking on are, from left, Parasuram Balasubramanian, Board Member, Aquamap, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, Department of electrical Engineering, IIT, Madras and R.Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University.

A participant of the Carbon Zero Challenge 3.0, organised by the IIT, Madras, receives the recognition certificate from Pawandeep Kaur, Direction of Communications, Thales at a function in Chennai on Friday. Others looking on are, from left, Parasuram Balasubramanian, Board Member, Aquamap, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, Department of electrical Engineering, IIT, Madras and R.Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

In the last 23 years, carbondioxide (CO2) level has crossed 418 ppm (parts per million) and is increasing at the rate of 3 ppm annually, said R. Velraj, vice-chancellor of Anna University.  

At the grand finale of the three-day Carbon Zero Challenge 3.0 organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras here on Friday, Mr. Velraj said, if CO2 emission crossed 600 ppm, humans would cease to exist. 

“Sustainability is important for fast-developing countries like India. We can show the way to the entire world,” he said, adding: “It is the duty of academic institutions and innovations to make every innovation associated with the concept of sustainability.”

Of the 408 teams that participated from across the country 25 were shortlisted and provided up to ₹5 lakh to develop prototype. They were also trained in entrepreneurship, business model and sustainability metrics.

Thales, a French multinational company, and Aquamap Centre for Water Management - IIT Madras, supported the CZC. Pawandeep Kaur, Director of Communications - India, Thales, said, the challenge was in line with the goal to build a cleaner, greener, sustainable world.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, low-income countries like India bear the brunt of climate change events. Parasuram Balasubramanian, Board Member, Aquamap and Institute alumnus, said the government must be impressed up on to spend taxpayers’ money judiciously on green projects that generate jobs. 

