Academic council of University of Madras pass three resolutions at meeting

September 30, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Academic Council of University of Madras passed three resolutions and discussed the role of economics for the commerce and business departments on Saturday at the campus in Chennai.

At an academic council meeting chaired by Syndicate Committee members, head of the physical chemistry department, E. Murugan, and IIT-Madras professor Sarit Kumar Das, three resolutions were put forth. The first resolution called for the university to ensure timely payment of remuneration to examiners and hall invigilators. The second resolution urged the university to publish the results of semester-end examinations promptly. Finally, the third resolution suggested changing the name of the B.Sc. Home Science-Interior Design and Decor Programme to B.Sc. Interior Design and Decor, as the former name was causing a sharp decline in admissions.

Some members of the academic council charged that the contribution of the economics subject staff had been reduced in the new curriculum. Mr. Murugan, to this, said it would be addressed. “It has been implemented only now. In the second and third years, we will try to do some justice to them. They just expressed [their objections]. The matter of policy was accepted by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education [TANSCHE]. We are a State University and we are bound free to follow without compromising university autonomy,” he told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.