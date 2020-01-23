Tamil Nadu

AC specials between Chennai-Coimbatore to run till March 31

Southern Railway would operate air-conditioned special trains from Friday between Coimbatore and Chennai Central to clear extra rush of passengers in the sector. These trains would be operated till March 31, sources with Southern Railway said.

Accordingly, the train number 06028 would leave Coimbatore by 5 a.m. and reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central at 12.45 p.m. This train will stop at Tiruppur Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur.

In the return direction, the train number 06027 would leave Chennai Central at 2 p.m. and reach Coimbatore junction at 9.45 p.m. This train will stop at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. These trains will have two AC Executive Chair cars, five AC Chair Cars and two generator cum luggage vans, said a note issued by the Southern Railway.

