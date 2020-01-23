AC specials between Chennai-Coimbatore to run till March 31

Southern Railway would operate air-conditioned special trains from Friday between Coimbatore and Chennai Central to clear extra rush of passengers in the sector. These trains would be operated till March 31, sources with Southern Railway said.
Accordingly, the train number 06028 would leave Coimbatore by 5 a.m. and reach Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central at 12.45 p.m. This train will stop at Tiruppur Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur.
In the return direction, the train number 06027 would leave Chennai Central at 2 p.m. and reach Coimbatore junction at 9.45 p.m. This train will stop at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. These trains will have two AC Executive Chair cars, five AC Chair Cars and two generator cum luggage vans, said a note issued by the Southern Railway.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.