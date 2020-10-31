ABVP defends Subbiah Shanmugam

CHENNAI

‘DMK, VCK spreading malicious allegations over a past issue’

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has supported the nomination of Subbiah Shanmugam, its national president and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, Government Kilpauk Medical College, as a board member of the proposed AIIMS in Madurai.

Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam was accused of harassing an elderly woman. CCTV footage showing him urinating outside her apartment went viral. A complaint was filed against him.

Dilipan, central executive committee member of the ABVP, said: “There are elements like the DMK and the VCK which are spreading malicious allegations over a past issue, which was resolved amicably. The ABVP condemns this kind of attitude. Their motive of raking up the issue is to postpone the establishment of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu and divert the attention [from the Manusmriti controversy]. Just because someone has given a complaint against him, he is not guilty. Until it is proved, he is innocent.”

He said parties were “hitting below the belt” and that this was the first time a Tamilian was appointed to a national organisation’s board.

Asked whether the ABVP had opened an inquiry against Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, Mr. Dilipan said the ABVP’s national team could answer the question.