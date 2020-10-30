ABVP defends nomination of Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam as AIIMS Madurai member

“Just because someone has given a complaint against him, he is not guilty. Until it is proved, he is innocent”

The Tamil Nadu unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supported the nomination of ABVP national president and professor and head of department of Surgical Oncology, Government Kilpauk Medical College Subbiah Shanmugam, as a member of the proposed AIIMS in Madurai.

Dr. Subbiah has been accused of harassing an elderly woman and CCTV footage showed him urinating outside her appartment. The footage went viral, and a complaint was filed against him.

Dilipan, central executive committee member, ABVP, said: “There are elements like the DMK and the VCK, who are spreading malicious allegations against a past issue which has been resolved amicably and ABVP condemns this type of attitude. Their core idea of creating this issue is they want to postpone the process of establishing AIIMS in Tamil Nadu and they want to divert the attention (with the Manusmriti controversy).”

“Just because someone has given a complaint against him, he is not guilty. Until it is proved, he is innocent,” he said. The ABVP member repeatedly said the issue had been resolved amicably and there was a legal process against the complaint. “It has been officially resolved. It is an internal parking lot issue between two families and the complainant has officially withdrawn the case”, he said.

He also alleged that political parties were “hitting under the belt” on the issue and this was the first time a Tamilian was on the board of a national organisation.

When asked if there was an inquiry against Dr. Subbiah on the matter within the ABVP, he said the ABVP’s national team could answer the query.