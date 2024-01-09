GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Absorption of health tech by govt., private players is not strong’

January 09, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Despite mushrooming of healthcare technology start-ups, the absorption of newer technologies by private players as well as the government should improve, according to Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Director, Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre, IIT-Madras.

He was speaking at a fireside chat on ‘MedTech: Advancing the life sciences ecosystem’ at the Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai on Monday. Professor Sivaprakasam said the healthcare start-up ecosystem could address the problems of the private players as well as the government.

“When I started in 2010, 90% were devices start-ups. After 2017-18, 70% of our start-ups are digital and only 20% to 30% deal with devices. What is lacking is the absorption of these technologies, both services and devices. It is not that strong by the players as well as the government. The price point at which you introduce some of these services will dramatically come down. The State government can easily introduce these innovations at the hospitals,” he explained.

With the Indian pharma industry likely to become $120 billion by 2030, J. Jayaseelan, chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, said Tamil Nadu should try to grab a piece of the pie.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.