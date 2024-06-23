Absorb staff sent on deputation in Annamalai University itself: Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has urged the State Government to absorb back nearly 1,000 faculties of Annamalai University sent on deputation to various government colleges in the State in the University itself.

The Association has sent e-mail in support of the demand to the Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Principal Secretary to the Department of Higher Education.

According to a press release, the faculty members were sent on deputation to Government Colleges in the wake of a severe financial crisis in 2016. As per an agreement, the faculty members were sent on deputation for a period of three years.

For the past eight years, the faculty members have been working as teachers and the deputation was extended from time to time. As a result, more than thousand job aspirants who are supposed to be employed in government colleges on the basis of social justice are being denied the opportunity.

The teachers who are working on deputation basis should not be made permanent in Government colleges and they should be absorbed in Annamalai University itself for the welfare of the students and teachers in government colleges, the Association said.

