GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Absorb staff sent on deputation in Annamalai University itself: Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association

Published - June 23, 2024 11:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has urged the State Government to absorb back nearly 1,000 faculties of Annamalai University sent on deputation to various government colleges in the State in the University itself.

The Association has sent e-mail in support of the demand to the Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Principal Secretary to the Department of Higher Education.

According to a press release, the faculty members were sent on deputation to Government Colleges in the wake of a severe financial crisis in 2016. As per an agreement, the faculty members were sent on deputation for a period of three years.

For the past eight years, the faculty members have been working as teachers and the deputation was extended from time to time. As a result, more than thousand job aspirants who are supposed to be employed in government colleges on the basis of social justice are being denied the opportunity.

The teachers who are working on deputation basis should not be made permanent in Government colleges and they should be absorbed in Annamalai University itself for the welfare of the students and teachers in government colleges, the Association said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.