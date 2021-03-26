Absentee voter registration explained

Doorstep polling to be implemented

The Chennai District Election Officer held a meeting with representatives of political parties to explain the procedures for absentee voters. The absentee voting system has been introduced by the Election Commission to register the votes through postal ballot for those serving in essential services, senior citizens aged above 80 and persons with disabilities.

G. Prakash, District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, told presspersons at the end of the meeting that the aim of the special meeting was to clear the air on the absentee voting mechanism and to bring in transparency by providing the schedule of voting to be carried out per day by the Returning Officers (ROs) in their constituency.

Absentee voting, to be done through ballot voting for those who have applied through the online window, is being introduced for the first time in the State to cover all eligible voters.

Mr. Prakash said the procedure involved an elaborate system wherein a set of voting equipment would be taken to those houses with prior appointments taken a day earlier in each constituency. Those who have applied would be allowed two chances to vote, and the ROs would be able to register an average of 15-17 voters a day, he added.

He pointed out that the authorities had advised the political parties’ booth agents to get vaccinated.

About the facilities to help COVID-19 patients cast their votes, Mr. Prakash said personal protective equipment (PPEs) kits would be provided to these voters. He also pointed out the flying squad teams had been strengthened and seizures were being announced to the media on a daily basis.