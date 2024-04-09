Absence of PM candidate in INDIA bloc is not an issue: CPI general secretary D. Raja

April 09, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D. Raja on Tuesday said the absence of a Prime Ministerial candidate in the opposition’s INDIA bloc is not an issue and will not cause any setback to its electoral prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Raja said that the leaders of the opposition alliance had a cordial relationship among them and they would jointly select the Prime Minister.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indulging in hate politics, he said that people were fed up with Mr. Modi’s false promises and were no longer ready to believe him. The ruling BJP was behaving like a puppet in the hands of the RSS.

“The BJP is trying to divide the country on communal lines and it had brought in amendments in favour of the rich and the corporates. While people were worried about unemployment and hunger, the government is busy diverting the attention of the country,” he said.

Questioning the PMK’s decision to align with the BJP for the general elections, he said the party now stood humiliated. The BJP should be ousted from power to save democracy, secularism and federalism in the country, he said.