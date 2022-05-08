About 50 lakh are yet to take the first dose, says Health Minister

Approximately 1.5 crore are yet to take the second dose: Ma. Subramanian

Approximately 1.5 crore are yet to take the second dose: Ma. Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday that approximately 50 lakh persons were yet to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the State.

Accompanied by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Collector S. Karmegham, he inspected vaccination camps here. He told reporters that about 50 lakh persons were yet to take the first dose and approximately 1.5 crore were yet to take the second dose. Hence, a mega vaccination drive was organised on Sunday.

About one lakh camps were opened across the State, and this was the first time any State had organised such a large number of camps. Approximately 92.89% of the population aged above 18 had taken the first dose and 79.31% had taken the second, he said.

Along with MLA R. Rajendran, the Minister inspected the Yercaud Government Hospital. He said ₹1.5 crore was allotted for the construction of a mortuary and an autopsy suite at the hospital. “Work will begin in a month. The existing structure is in a dilapidated condition.”

On the death after the consumption of shawarma in Kerala, Mr. Subramanian said food safety officials were instructed to inspect shawarma outlets and check whether they had safe storage facilities.

On the reports of hand, foot and mouth disease in Kerala, Dr. Radhakrishnan said it had been identified among children aged under five, and there was no need for panic here.