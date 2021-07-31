About 130 cases against political leaders to be dropped

CHENNAI

31 July 2021 05:06 IST

The DMK government on Friday issued orders to withdraw about 130 defamation cases registered against leaders of various political parties during the AIADMK regime between 2012 and February 2021.

Some of these cases were registered against DMDK leaders Vijayakant and Premalatha Vijayakant, Congress leaders E.V.K.S. Elangovan and S. Vijayadharani and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Ramakrishnan.

Cases were also registered against other leaders -- Pazha. Karuppaiah, Nanjil Sampath, Arappor Iyakkam's Jayaram Venkatesan, RSYF's Ganesan.

The DMK government also withdrew cases against its own leaders -- Ministers K.N. Nehru and S.M. Nasar, MPs M.K. Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, R.S. Bharathi, S.R. Parthiban and few others.

All these cases would be withdrawn and proceedings on these cases would be dropped, an official release said.