Abolish all India medical quota: Anbumani

‘Complete victory only when case against G.O. on the issue is won’

PMK youthwing leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the All India Medical Quota be abolished completely even as he welcomed Supreme Court’s interim verdict allowing 50% government service quota in admissions for super specialty courses.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that 50% quota for government service doctors was a victory for social justice.

“There are around 369 seats in 20 super specialty courses in Tamil Nadu. The State government was filling those seats until 2017, but since then, Central government has been filling those seats. The Central government cancelled the 50% service quota for super specialty courses and post graduate course. With this verdict, the stay on providing quota for those in government service has been removed. But, only when the case against G.O. providing quota to doctors in government service is quashed, the final victory can be achieved,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said every State needed doctors who had done postgraduate and super specialty courses. They should develop medical infrastructure and service.

“The educational institutions should be built by the respective State governments. Instead of that, seats in Tamil Nadu medical colleges are being taken away in the name of All India Medical Quota and giving away seats to candidates from other States will lead to Tamil Nadu not having enough doctors and experts in government hospitals,” he said.