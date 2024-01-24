GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bull tamer aggrieved at Alanganallur event adjudged the best at Keelakarai jallikattu

January 24, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated January 25, 2024 02:47 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Abi Sithar of Tiruppuvanam was adjudged the best bull tamer of the maiden jallikattu event that took place at Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur on Wednesday. He tamed 10 bulls and took home a high-end SUV and ₹1 lakh in cash.

He was adjudged the second-best bull tamer at the jallikattu held at the traditional place in Alanganallur on Wednesday (January 17, 2024). But he alleged that he was denied the first prize due to politics involved in the conduct of the event. 

The second prize of a motorcycle and ₹75,000 was awarded to two tamers - Bharath Kumar of Anaiyur and Tamilarasu of Chinnapatti. They tamed six bulls each. The third prize went to Manikandan of Avaniapuram. He tamed four bulls.

Ganesh Karrupiah’s bull from Pudukkottai was adjudged the best bull. Its owner won a car and ₹1 lakh.  The second-place holder, Vinoth of Tiruchi, received a motorcycle and ₹75,000.

About 500 bulls and 300 tamers participated in the event. Hundreds of people thronged the arena to watch the first jallikattu event at the modern arena. 

As many as 28 people, including tamers, suffered minor injuries. Six of the injured were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital.  

With special facilities in place, around 200 differently abled people witnessed the jallikattu from the stands.

Some of the spectators and tamers were of the opinion that the field near ‘Vaadivasal’ was vast, compared with conventional fields, making it easier for the bulls to run away without giving any chance for the tamers to tame them. 

